Mitch And I Have Found Our Two New Favorite Words: Fur-ternity Leave

A Minneapolis marketing company recently made tweaks to its employee benefits this summer. It gave workers a larger commuter stipend, as well as a reason to avoid the office altogether: “fur-ternity leave,” or the ability to work from home for a week to welcome new dogs or cats.

“This is kind of a no-brainer,” said Allison McMenimen, a vice president at the company, Nina Hale. “The idea of offering benefits that just help keep employees at the office, that’s over.”

In recent decades, many companies in the United States have overhauled their perks in an effort to retain employees and entice new recruits. Tech giants like Facebook and Google have gone further, providing gourmet meals in cafeterias, gyms at work and day cares on site.