Mining to begin in previously protected parts of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument
A Canadian mining firm announced its plans to mine minerals from land that was previously a protected part of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah. The area was opened up to mining after President Trump removed nearly half of the Grand Staircase-Escalante from protection, in a move that was the largest reversal of national monument protections in U.S. history. Grand Staircase-Escalante National was established in 1996 and was the largest national monument in the country. President Trump also slashed Bears Ears National Monument to roughly 15% of its original size.
