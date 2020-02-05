Milkmen have returned to London streets
Thanks to millennials, Milkmen have returned to London streets. The insurgence began a few years ago when London dairies found a growing demand for glass bottles, as consumers started to look to reduce their plastic use. One of the dairies saw a 90% increase in sales last year, mostly coming from younger customers. The milk is distributed around London in electric vehicles. In Portland, there are dairy farms that use glass milk bottles, including Garry’s Meadow Fresh and Schoch Dairy, but neither of them deliver right to your door.
