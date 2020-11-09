Midnight Oil Bassist Succumbs to Cancer
(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Midnight Oil bassist and backing vocalist Bones Hillman lost his battle with cancer on Saturday at age 62.
Hillman, who was born George Stevens in New Zealand, joined the Australian band in 1987, after they recorded their seventh album, Diesel and Dust, which contained their biggest American single, “Beds Are Burning.” He played on all the rest of their albums, starting with their next one, Blue Sky Mining. Hillman passed away at his home in Milwaukee.
In a statement, Midnight Oil called Hillman “the bassist with the beautiful voice, the band member with the wicked sense of humor, and our brilliant musical comrade.” (ABC.net.au)