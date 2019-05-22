Microwave Hacks To Make You A Better Cook

You really should look at your microwave as a kitchen tool rather than just something you use to heat up leftovers and TV dinners. It’s capable of doing much more. Here are a few hacks that will turn you into a cuisine superstar in no time.

Toss some cloves of garlic into the microwave and the skins will peel right off in under 15 seconds. Same goes for citrus fruits. Ten seconds will help them release far more juice. Don’t throw out that rock hard brown sugar. Wrap the clumps in a moist paper towel and nuke for 25 seconds. Stale bread will also be a thing of the past with the same trick. Forget waiting for your dough to rise. Chef Mic will do the work in a few easy steps.

Got any microwave cooking hacks to share?