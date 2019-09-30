      Weather Alert

Microplastics in tea bags

It’s time to switch to bulk tea. Canadian researchers recently analyzed placing four different tea bags into boiling water and found that a single bag releases around 11.6 billion microplastic particles, thousands of times higher than the amount of plastic previously found in other food and drink. The tea was removed from the bags, which are often made with polypropylene, so that it wouldn’t interfere with the results. The health effects of drinking microplastics are unknown and more study is need.

Microplastics in tea bags

 

#Trending
Episode 31 features Patrick Morgan / Metro's Recycling Information Hotline
Episode 30 features Amy Higgs / EcoSchool Network
Episode 29 - Alex Bertolucci, Green Business Advisor at Washington County Solid Waste and Recycling
Episode 32 features Betty Shelley / Reduce Your Waste Project
Episode 34 features Kim Smith / Sociology Instructor at PCC and Programs Coordinator at GPSEN