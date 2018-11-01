Microplastics aren’t just making their way into fish, as if that wasn’t bad enough, they’re now found in salt. Scientists sampled sea, rock and lake salt from around the world and found microplastics in most of it. 13 million metric tons of plastic finds its way into our oceans every year and eventually breaks down into tiny pieces. A new study has found that of the 39 salt brands tested, 36 had microplastics in them. the samples came from 21 countries in Europe, North and South America, Africa and Asia and they varied in density of the contaminants, but the Asian brands were especially high. Of the three types sampled, sea, lake and rock, sea salt was found to have the highest microplastics levels, next was lake salt and then rock salt.

Microplastics found in table salt