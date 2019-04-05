Mick Jagger recovering after successful heart valve surgery

Mick Jagger‘s said to be doing fine and on his way to recovery following heart valve surgery in New York Thursday.

Billboard quotes sources as saying the 75-year-old Rolling Stones frontman underwent a transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR. Surgeons accessed the faulty heart valve by threading a catheter through Jagger’s femoral artery, located in the thigh, and up into his heart. The less invasive procedure decreases stress and shortens recovery time, so Jagger could be back on his feet in just a few days. However, it’ll be a good bit longer before he’ll be performing his trademark strut on the concert stage.

Speaking of concerts, the Stones announced March 30 that they were postponing the North American leg of their No Filter tour so Jagger could undergo the procedure and recover. Jagger himself tweeted that he was “devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

All of the postponed tour dates are expected to be rescheduled, save for their appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival April 26-May 5.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.