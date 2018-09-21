Members of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam & more to perform at Will Ferrell-hosted benefit concert

Credit: Steve Keros

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith will be supporting his doppelganger Will Ferrell at the actor’s upcoming Best Night of Your Life benefit show, held October 6 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Smith will lead an all-star band including Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Guns N’ RosesDuff McKagan, and RHCP’s Josh Klinghoffer.

Additionally, a variety of actors and comedians will make appearances, including Jimmy Kimmel, Jerry Seinfeld, Samantha Bee, Conan O’Brien, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel and Kumail Nanjiani.

The event will benefit the charity Cancer for College, which gives college scholarships to low-income, high-achieving cancer survivors. Tickets will go on sale today, September 21 via LAGreekTheatre.com.

