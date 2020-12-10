Meet the Highwaymen… of Seattle
Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Duff McKagan of Guns n’ Roses, Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse and former Queens of the Stone Age and Screaming Trees singer Mark Lanegan each took a verse of the country classic “Highwayman,” which was originally sung in the same way by Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson.
They were backed by two other members of Death Cab, Foo Fighters bassist Nate Mendel and three others in the video, which was done for SMooCH for Kids’ 2020, a web event to raise money for Seattle Children’s Hospital’s Uncompensated Care Fund.