Meet “The BEATLES” again: “The White Album” reissue will be released November 9

The remastered reissue of 1968’s The BEATLES, more commonly referred to as The White Album, can finally be yours on November 9.

The feature-packed release, timed for the 50th anniversary of the original record — which was actually released on November 22, 1968 — boasts a 5.1 surround sound mix, painstakingly assembled by audio experts at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The release comes in various packages, which you can preview thanks to a new trailer posted online.

There’s a 3 CD Deluxe edition, which includes demos and rare acoustic performances, as well as a poster. The 7-disc Super Deluxe edition contains that and more, including 50 studio session outtakes, as well as the album on 5.1 Blu-ray, featuring mono and stereo remixes of the album, as well as a 168-page, photo-packed hardback book about the songs’ origins.

Two separate vinyl versions will also be offered: one a double record like the original vinyl release, and the other a 4 LP Deluxe collection.

Back in June, Paul McCartney told DIY magazine the White Album reissue is, “very cool and it sounds like you’re in the room.” He explained of some of the demos, “you get things stripped right back to just John [Lennon’s] voice and a guitar. [It sounds] amazing.”

