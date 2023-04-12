Meet Pearl: The World’s Shortest Dog! (And More Good News)

Source: YouTube

1. Two lottery stories are in the news: A 61-year-old guy in Iowa bought a lottery ticket on April Fools’ Day, and thought he was being pranked . . . but he really did hit the jackpot for $40 MILLION.

And a woman in Florida spent her life savings to help her daughter beat cancer . . . then hit the lottery for $2 million. She won the day after her daughter finished her last treatment for breast cancer.

2. A fisherman in Texas was in the right place at the right time last Friday morning, when he saw a Jeep that was almost fully submerged in a lake.

He called the cops, who showed up to pull the Jeep out. Then they realized a woman inside it was STILL ALIVE. She’d been reported missing a few hours earlier, and they got her to a hospital.

3. Speaking of Texas: A 24-year-old guy named Cyril Bertheau just quit his job to spend 100 days riding a horse 2,300 miles from Austin to Seattle.

He says there’s a family tradition on his dad’s side, where he has to go on a “great big adventure.” His great-grandfather started it. He could choose any adventure he wanted, and this is what he picked. He left on Sunday.

4. A two-year-old chihuahua in Orlando named Pearl has set a new record for world’s shortest living dog. She’s only 3.6 inches tall, and weighs just over a pound. The previous record holder was her aunt Milly, who was 3.8 inches tall. (Here’s a photo of Pearl.)

-Mitch-