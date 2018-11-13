McDonald’s Is Testing Cheesy Bacon Fries

When you think french fries you probably don’t have to think too long before you think McDonald’s. The crispy, salty fries are probably the best out of all the fast food fries out there.

McDonald’s is upping the ante with new cheesy bacon fries. McDonald’s is testing the new fries at select locations in Hawaii, California, and Nevada. The cheesy bacon fries will sell between $3.50 – $3.75 and will be covered in cheese sauce and bacon bits.

In America McDonald’s has been quite conservative when it comes to experimenting with their star menu item, however, in foreign markets like Japan, there have been chocolate and pumpkin sauce fries.

I’ll try anything once.