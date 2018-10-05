Maybe he’s “Emma-zed”: Paul McCartney confirms Emma Stone will be featured in his new video

Paul McCartney has confirmed that Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone will appear in an upcoming music video for a song from his recently released studio album, Egypt Station. The ex-Beatles star announced the news Thursday in a post on his Twitter feed.

“Had a lot of fun working on a music video with Emma Stone,” writes Sir Paul. “The song we worked on has an anti-bullying message and it was a first for me to work with Emma. The song is called ‘Who Cares’ – I do!”

Word that Stone would be featured in a new McCartney clip was leaked on Monday, when the actress took part in a Q&A session in New York City. During the event, a video of which has been posted on YouTube, the moderator asks Stone, “So, what’s next? Besides a music video with Paul McCartney.” Stone responded by saying, “I don’t think you’re supposed to announce that.”

Stone won an Academy Award for best actress for her role in the 2016 romantic musical comedy film La La Land. In 2017, she was featured in short documentary called One Day a Week that McCartney created with his daughters Stella and Mary to promote their Meat Free Monday campaign.

