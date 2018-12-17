Matt Damon and Leslie Jones debate the merits of Weezer in “SNL” sketch

If you’re someone who has intense opinions about Weezer‘s post-Pinkerton output, then Saturday Night Live has the sketch for you.

On this past weekend’s episode of the long-running comedy program, host Matt Damon and cast member Leslie Jones starred in a sketch that began as an innocent dinner party, but quickly devolved into chaos when the two learn they’re on opposite ends of the Weezer fan spectrum.

Jones argues that Weezer’s only good albums are their 1994 self-titled debut, aka The Blue Album, and its follow-up, the 1996 cult classic, Pinkerton. Damon, meanwhile rides for the band’s latter-day material, like 2009’s Ratitude and 2010’s Hurley.

As Jones and Damon continue fight over the relative merits of “Pork and Beans,” the rest of the dinner party looks on in bewilderment. When Damon declares he’s “ride or die,” another guest, played by Cecily Strong, replies in confusion, “For Weezer?”

At one point, Jones argues that “Weezer died when Matt Sharp left,” referring to the band’s much-beloved original bassist, who parted ways with the group in 1998, Damon retorts, “Weezer didn’t start until [current bassist] Scott Shriner got there.” “Oh, you trying to die,” Jones responds before attempting to fight Damon.

For their part, Weezer themselves seemed pretty charmed by the whole thing. “They had a whole a** skit about Weezer and me on Saturday Night Live and I’m actually crying,” frontman Rivers Cuomo tweeted in all caps.

“Can we all just agree that Weezer is the best band of all time?” Weezer’s account added. They’re even now offering a t-shirt that says “Ride or Die” along with a pre-order for their upcoming Black Album, due out March 1.

