Math Teacher’s Secret Sacrifice Saves Student’s Life

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A 15-year-old kid in Toledo, Ohio named Roman McCormick has a rare genetic condition that’s already burned out his kidneys. So his parents had been scrambling to find a donor until they recently got a call from one of his teachers.

It turned out Roman’s math teacher . . . Eddie McCarthy . . . secretly went and got tested, and spent five months jumping through all the hoops to donate.

He planned to remain anonymous, but figured Roman’s parents might want to know who the donor was. They were obviously ecstatic. The surgery is happening TODAY at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

2. A fire ripped through an apartment complex in China last Thursday, and a kid was stuck out on a ledge with nowhere to go. But he’s okay after a downstairs neighbor climbed the side of the building to get to him. (Here’s the video.)

3. A World War Two vet in D.C. named Arthur Walters Jr. just celebrated his 104th birthday. He’s not on any medications, and joked the secret to his longevity is his two good friends . . . “Jim Beam and Jack Daniel’s.”

Here’s his actual advice to young people: Quote, “If there’s something you want to do, then you have to be willing to work for it, and sacrifice for it. And even if you fail a couple of times, you get back up.”

-Mitch-

www.shaneco.com