Maroon 5 dedicates “She Will Be Loved” to Aretha Franklin in Detroit

When Maroon 5 performed in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, they paid tribute to one of the Motor City’s own: Aretha Franklin.

According to Billboard, before frontman Adam Levine and guitarist James Valentine performed an acoustic version of “She Will Be Loved” as an encore, Adam spoke about the late Queen of Soul, who died August 16 at age 76.

“I’m sure this city’s heard a lot of this, but — Aretha Franklin, baby! We love you. We miss you. We thank you for everything,” Adam said, according to Billboard. “Greatest ever… Everybody else looks stupid, that’s how great she was.”

Adam concluded by dedicating the song to “all the ladies in the house.”

Maroon 5’s tour continues tomorrow night in Washington, D.C. The group’s currently sitting at #1 with “Girls Like You.”

