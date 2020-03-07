      Weather Alert

March Music Month: Pearl Jam in San Diego

101-9 KINK’s March Music Month is your chance to win one of four musical adventures!

Trip #2: Pearl Jam in San Diego on April 13th!

Staring Monday, listen at 9, Noon and 4 for the chance to win a vinyl copy of Pearl Jam’s upcoming album, Gigaton.

You’ll also be qualified for a flyaway concert vacation for two, to check out Pearl Jam in San Diego on Monday, April 13th. 

Congratulations to Ariel Pease of Southwest Portland, winner of Trip #1: The Black Keys at Red Rocks in July!

