Manchester Orchestra schedules co-headlining tour with The Front Bottoms

Manchester Orchestra has announced a co-headlining tour with “Peace Sign” rockers The Front Bottoms. The joint outing kicks off November 21 in Atlanta, and will wrap up December 18 in Lowell, Massachusetts. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 17 at 10 a.m. local time via TheManchesterOrchestra.com.
Prior to the co-headlining run, both Manchester Orchestra and The Front Bottoms will play Foo Fighters‘ CalJam festival, held October 6 in San Bernardino, California.
Manchester will be touring behind their new album A Black Mile to the Surface, which features the single “The Gold,” while The Front Bottoms will be supporting their latest effort, Going Grey.
Here are Manchester Orchestra’s co-headlining tour dates with The Front Bottoms:
11/21 — Atlanta, GA, The Stuffing @ Fox Theatre
11/23 — Raleigh NC, The Ritz
11/24 — Washington, DC, The Anthem
11/25 — Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
11/27 — Houston, TX, House of Blues Houston
11/28 — Dallas, TX, Bomb Factory
11/29 — Oklahoma City, OK, Diamond Ballroom
12/1 — Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium
12/2 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater
12/3 — Clive, IA, 7 Flags
12/5 — Madison WI, The Sylvee
12/8 — TBA
12/7 — Detroit, MI, Fillmore Detroit
12/10 — Rochester, NY, Main Street Armory
12/12 — Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia
12/13 — Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia
12/14 — Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
12/15 — Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
12/16 — TBA, Champagne Jam
12/18 — Lowell MA, Tsongas Center
