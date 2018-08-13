Manchester Orchestra schedules co-headlining tour with The Front Bottoms

Manchester Orchestra has announced a co-headlining tour with “Peace Sign” rockers The Front Bottoms. The joint outing kicks off November 21 in Atlanta, and will wrap up December 18 in Lowell, Massachusetts. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 17 at 10 a.m. local time via TheManchesterOrchestra.com.

Prior to the co-headlining run, both Manchester Orchestra and The Front Bottoms will play Foo Fighters‘ CalJam festival, held October 6 in San Bernardino, California.

Manchester will be touring behind their new album A Black Mile to the Surface, which features the single “The Gold,” while The Front Bottoms will be supporting their latest effort, Going Grey.

Here are Manchester Orchestra’s co-headlining tour dates with The Front Bottoms:

11/21 — Atlanta, GA, The Stuffing @ Fox Theatre

11/23 — Raleigh NC, The Ritz

11/24 — Washington, DC, The Anthem

11/25 — Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

11/27 — Houston, TX, House of Blues Houston

11/28 — Dallas, TX, Bomb Factory

11/29 — Oklahoma City, OK, Diamond Ballroom

12/1 — Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium

12/2 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater

12/3 — Clive, IA, 7 Flags

12/5 — Madison WI, The Sylvee

12/8 — TBA

12/7 — Detroit, MI, Fillmore Detroit

12/10 — Rochester, NY, Main Street Armory

12/12 — Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/13 — Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/14 — Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

12/15 — Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

12/16 — TBA, Champagne Jam

12/18 — Lowell MA, Tsongas Center

