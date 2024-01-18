Man Rescues Beloved Chihuahua from Coyote Attack With His Bare Hands
1. Snowmen are so 2023: A dad in Iowa used all the cold weather we’ve had to make a SNOWSHARK with his two sons.
It’s pretty impressive and about the same size as a real great white shark. They spray-painted it, so it looks legit. People have been driving from all over to see it and take pictures.
2. A guy in Michigan is glad he had to hit the grocery store twice in one day. He went back to return something . . . bought a lottery ticket while he was there . . . and it hit for $1 million.
3. A guy in South Carolina named Timothy Snipe saved his tiny chihuahua from a coyote the other day. He grabbed the thing with his bare hands . . . picked it up by the TAIL . . . and trapped it in a dumpster.
He got bit on the leg and needed NINE rabies shots, but he’ll be okay and his chihuahua Roxie is fine. He said, quote, “Once you get a pet, they’re automatically a part of the family. And this is my girl.” (Here’s the footage.)