Man Lost High-School Ring 50 Years Ago and Just Got It Back! (And More Good News)

1. A man in North Carolina named Michael Pedneau lost his high school class ring 50 YEARS AGO. But he was reunited with it, when it was found by sheriff’s deputies in West Virginia. It was discovered during a “copper theft investigation,” which had nothing to do with Michael.

When Michael got the call, he was shocked. He isn’t even sure how he lost it . . . but he’s guessing it was sometime in the late 1960s, when he was visiting some cousins in West Virginia. (Here’s video of him talking about it.)

2. A woman from L.A. went viral on TikTok . . . after she shared surveillance footage of a man closing her front door for her in the middle of the night, after she accidentally fell asleep with it open. She captioned it, “I love humans.” (And here’s a follow-up video where she calls herself a “dingleberry.”)

3. Good news for cancer patients who like being active . . . new research says that walking for just 30 minutes a day . . . or practicing yoga . . . can help reduce fatigue in cancer patients . . . AND cut the risk of it spreading, coming back, or resulting in death.

4. Fourteen-year-old just graduated college with an engineering degree and now he has a job at SpaceX working as a software engineer in the Starlink program!