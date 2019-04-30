Make an all-purpose cleaner out of rosemary

Having even the smallest garden means having lots of possibilities at your fingertips. Fresh herbs, of course, are great for cooking, but there are other uses. Rosemary is pretty versatile. It’s antibacterial, has antifungal properties and disinfects, making it a good ingredient for a simple cleaner. If you’ve got a rosemary bush getting out of control, now’s a good time to prune it. To make this all-purpose cleaner, you’ll need two cups of fresh rosemary, 2 cups of white vinegar and 2 cups of water, plus a couple of jars. The prep just takes 10 minutes and you’ll need to let the rosemary infuse for about a week, but when you’re done, you’ll have an all-purpose cleaner that you can use anywhere in your home.

How to make an all-purpose cleaner