Maine beats Oregon with nation’s first ban on styrofoam food containers

Last week Maine became the first state to ban single-use food and drink containers made from Styrofoam. Maine’s law covers restaurants and grocery stores from using Styrofoam while hospitals, seafood shippers and state-funded meals-on-wheels programs will be exempt. The law goes into effect in 2021. Meanwhile, Oregon’s House of Representatives has approved a ban on Styrofoam take-out containers, but the bill has yet to come up for a vote in the Senate. Maryland passed similar legislation but it’s still sitting on the desk of the governor, who hasn’t said if he’ll sign it. The City of Portland has had a ban on Styrofoam since 1990, while companies like Dunkin’ and McDonald’s have pledged to or have already eliminated foam cups.

