Maggie Rogers Would “Love” For You To Play This At Your Wedding
Maggie Rogers has released a live reworking of “Love You for a Long Time” that might get played at a lot of ceremonies this year.
Rogers says in an E-mail to fans, “I’ve received so many beautiful messages in the last year asking for a slowed-down version of this song for weddings and intimate moments. This one’s for you.”
Rogers adds that she’s working on a new album, too. “It’s coming, I promise. But I have to say I’m really loving the time to dive deep. This record feels like a big spacious home with lots of room to grow into. And I’m doing just that — growing.”