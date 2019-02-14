Lyft just launched Green Mode, in Seattle, allowing users to request electric cars. It’s their first step in expanding availability of electric and hybrid vehicles through their app. Green Mode will work well in cities like Portland where there are electric vehicles available. But if you’re in an area that doesn’t have any, they plan to have ExpressDrive program, a rental service that allows drivers without their own vehicle to get access to one and earn money. The EV rollout through ExpressDrive is underway in Seattle and Atlanta and more cities are expected to come online soon. No word on when they plan to expand the Green Mode program to Portland.

Lyft launches Green Mode