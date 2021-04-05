Lumineers’ Fraites Covers Nirvana
Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers has released a piano instrumental version of “Heart Shaped Box” by Nirvana.
Check out a video of the cover on YouTube. Today… that being Monday, April 5th… is the 27th anniversary of Kurt Cobain‘s death.
“Heart Shaped Box” and Fraites’s cover of “When The Party’s Over” from Billie Eilish appear on his new EP, Piano Piano (Acoustic), which comes out April 16th. The rest of the tracks are acoustic versions of songs from Fraits debut solo album, Piano Piano.