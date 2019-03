BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 06: Luke Perry from "Riverdale" speaks onstage at the CW Network portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

TMZ has confirmed that Luke Perry, star of the 90’s hit TV show “Beverly Hills, 90210”, has passed away, after suffering from a massive stroke.

According to his rep, Luke passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California, surrounded by his family, including his children and fiance.

Luke was rushed the hospital last Wednesday, after suffering a stroke at his home.