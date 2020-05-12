Lovelytheband release ‘I Should Be Happy’ for Mental Health Awareness Month
May is National Mental Health Awareness Month — lovelytheband has released a new single addressing that topic.
Lead singer Mitchy Collins says the song, called “i should be happy,” is “one of the most personal songs I’ve ever recorded.” In a heavily treated vocal, Collins sings, “I should be happy but I’m not/God gave me everything I want/Took a while to catch my breath/got no respect, no respect for myself/I should be happy but I’m not.”
“It touches on my ongoing battle with depression and the constant dark cloud it puts on my life,” Collins says, adding, “I am living my dreams, I’ve gotten everything I’ve wanted in life and still, for some reason, it’s hard for me to smile about it most days.”