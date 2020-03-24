Looking for versatility in a soap, look no further than castile soap
We’re all loving soap these days, but when it comes to versatility, there’s nothing like Castile soap. Made from vegetable oils, castile soap comes in liquid and bar, though I prefer liquid. Castile soap can be used for personal care as well as cleaning around the house. I like it to make an all-purpose cleaner, and if I need more scrubbing power, I sprinkle some baking soda down. Castile soap makes a great make-up remover with a bit of coconut oil. And you can use it to make homemade baby wipes.
Uses and benefits of castile soap