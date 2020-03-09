      Weather Alert

Look For A ‘Supermoon’ Tonight

The biggest, brightest moon of 2020 will light up the sky tonight.

Monday’s ‘supermoon’ will appear brighter and about seven percent larger than a normal full moon.  It’s also known as the Worm Moon, Crow Moon, and Sap Moon.

Supermoons will also appear on April 8th and May 7th of this year.  We’ll also get a rare ‘Blue Moon’ – when two full moons happen in the same month – on Halloween night, October 31st.

