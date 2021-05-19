Lollapalooza is Back – At Full Capacity
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Foo Fighters and Post Malone will be among the headliners at the 30th anniversary edition of Lollapalooza.
It’s set for July 29th through August 1st in Chicago’s Grant Park, and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result a day before entering is required to attend.
The lineup does include one unusual act — Journey. Guitarist Neil Schon said back in January that the band was playing, but many people didn’t believe him at the time.
Other acts on the bill include Limp Bizkit, Modest Mouse, Brittany Howard, Band of Horses, Jimmy Eat World, Dermot Kennedy, Young the Giant, Angels and Airwaves, All Tome Low, Mt. Joy, Ashe, Jacob Banks, White Reaper and Dayglow.