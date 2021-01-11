Local Businesses Need Your Help!
We’re in some really tough times now with COVID-19 and local businesses could really use your help! My wife, Suzanne, and I were out on a date recently on NW 23rd and dropped by Thai Bloom to order some to-go food, as well as enjoy a couple Thai Iced Teas! They even have tables set up out on the sidewalk with individual tents/barriers set up between them and personal space heaters if you choose to “dine in” (or out, as the case may be). Whether it’s dining, shopping for clothing, or looking for services, think about going local first!
Here’s a link to a lot of other great Portland-area businesses you can support:
https://www.travelportland.com/about-us/covid-19-community-resources/