      Weather Alert

Local Businesses Need Your Help!

We’re in some really tough times now with COVID-19 and local businesses could really use your help!  My wife, Suzanne, and I were out on a date recently on NW 23rd and dropped by Thai Bloom to order some to-go food, as well as enjoy a couple Thai Iced Teas!  They even have tables set up out on the sidewalk with individual tents/barriers set up between them and personal space heaters if you choose to “dine in” (or out, as the case may be).  Whether it’s dining, shopping for clothing, or looking for services, think about going local first!

Here’s a link to a lot of other great Portland-area businesses you can support:

https://www.travelportland.com/about-us/covid-19-community-resources/

#Trending
Billie Eilish, Head and the Heart: Coolers for Crews
2021 Grammy Awards - Postponed
Vortex PDX Song of the week - Samuel Aaron
This Time, It's Personal with Kings of Leon
Michelle, Paul, and Ryan from CANNONS Check In With Mitch Elliott