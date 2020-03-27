      Weather Alert

Live-Stream Performances – This Weekend!

The list keeps growing,  but here are some live-streamed watching and listening events for Friday through Sunday.

  • Margaret Glaspy – Friday at 11 a.m. PT on Instagram
  • Colin Meloy of the Decemberists – Friday at 12pm PT on Instagram
  • Dermot Kennedy – Friday at 1pm PT on Instagram
  • Melissa Etheridge – Daily at 12p.m. PT on Facebook
  • Barenaked Ladies – Friday at 3pm PT on Instagram
  • Brendan Benson of Raconteurs’ “Boy in a Bubble” – One song daily at 4:20 p.m. on Instagram
  • Amanda Shires‘ “I So Lounging” (with Jason Isbell) – Daily at 3:30 p.m. PT on YouTube
  • They Might Be Giants – Friday at 4pm PT on YouTube
  • Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie’s “Live From Home” – Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. PT on Instagram and Facebook
  • Drew Holcomb‘s “Kitchen Covers” – Daily at 6 p.m. PT on YouTube
  • Rufus Wainwright’s “Musical Everydays” – One song daily on Instagram
  • Peter Bjorn and John’s 36 Hour Live-Stream Marathon (with guest artists) – Friday at 6 a.m. PT, through Saturday, March at 7 p.m. PT on Twitch.
  • Devon Allman of The Allman Betts Band‘s We Are Still All Together Tour – Friday at 5 p.m. PT and Sunday, March 29th at 2 p.m. PT on Facebook
  • Courtney Barnett and other Australian artists’ ISOL-AID! 2 20-minute sets on Saturday and Sunday on Instagram
  • Jesse Malin’s The Fine Art of Self Distancing – Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on YouTube.
  • Ben Folds’ Apartment Requests – Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on Patreon
  • Richard Thompson – Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on Facebook Live
