Listen to two new Raconteurs songs, “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone”

As promised, The Raconteurs have delivered two new songs: “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone.” Both tracks are available now for digital download.

Prior to these two tunes, the Jack White-led band hadn’t released any new material since their 2008 sophomore album, Consolers of the Lonely. The group plans to release a new album in 2019.

Along with White, The Raconteurs features singer-songwriter Brendan Benson, as well as Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler of the band The Greenhornes. Lawrence also plays with White in The Dead Weather.

