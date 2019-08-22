      Weather Alert

Listen to two new Lana Del Rey songs

Polydor/Interscope

Lana Del Rey has dropped two new songs from her upcoming album, Norman F***ing Rockwell.

The tracks are titled “F*** It I Love You” and “The Greatest,” both of which are available now for digital download. Del Rey has also premiered a video combining both songs, which you can watch now on YouTube.

In other Lana Del Rey happenings, the singer-songwriter appears on the cover of the latest issue of Billboard magazine. You can read her cover story now on Billboard.com.

Norman F***ing Rockwell, recorded in collaboration with Jack Antonoff, will be released August 30. The album also includes Del Rey’s cover of Sublime‘s “Doin’ Time.”

