Foster the People has premiered a new song called “Worst Nites.” The funky tale of misspent nights in Los Angeles is available now for digital download.

“Worst Nites” follows the single “Ride or Die,” which Foster the People recorded in collaboration with The Knocks.

Foster the People’s most recent album is 2017’s Sacred Hearts Club, which features the single “Sit Next to Me.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.