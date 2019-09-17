Listen to The Raconteurs cover R&B classic “I’m Your Puppet”

ABC/Randy Holmes
The Raconteurs have shared their take on the oft-covered R&B classic “I’m Your Puppet,” popularized in 1966 by James & Bobby Purify.
Jack White and company recorded the cover for an Amazon Music session at the iconic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. They also performed a rendition of “Now That You’re Gone,” a track off the new Racs album, Help Us Stranger.
You can download both the “I’m Your Puppet” cover and the “Now That You’re Gone” performance now via Amazon, and you can watch a behind-the-scenes video documenting the session now on YouTube.
The Raconteurs are currently touring the U.S. in support of Help Us Stranger, their first album in 11 years.
