Listen to The Lumineers pay tribute to Tom Petty with “Walls” cover

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Tom Petty‘s death. To mark the occasion, The Lumineers have released a cover of the late rock legend’s 1996 song, “Walls.”

“Tom Petty is a musical hero of mine, and ‘Walls’ is such an incredible song,” says frontman Wesley Schultz. “When I got married, my wife walked down the aisle to the song.”

The Lumineers actually got the opportunity to play “Walls” in front of Petty when he was honored as the 2017 MusiCares Person of the Year.

“After we played, Petty told me how much he liked and appreciated the version, which was a great honor,” Schultz remembers. “This is our way of paying homage to him.”

Proceeds from the “Walls” cover will be donated to MusiCares, which provides medical, financial and personal assistance to in-need music community members.

