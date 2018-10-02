Listen to The Lumineers pay tribute to Tom Petty with “Walls” cover

ABC/Randy Holmes

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Tom Petty‘s death. To mark the occasion, The Lumineers have released a cover of the late rock legend’s 1996 song, “Walls.”

“Tom Petty is a musical hero of mine, and ‘Walls’ is such an incredible song,” says frontman Wesley Schultz. “When I got married, my wife walked down the aisle to the song.”

The Lumineers actually got the opportunity to play “Walls” in front of Petty when he was honored as the 2017 MusiCares Person of the Year.

“After we played, Petty told me how much he liked and appreciated the version, which was a great honor,” Schultz remembers. “This is our way of paying homage to him.”

Proceeds from the “Walls” cover will be donated to MusiCares, which provides medical, financial and personal assistance to in-need music community members.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Heartbroken: Tom Petty died one year ago today R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe to participate in Brett Kavanaugh protest in DC Smashing Pumpkins announce 30th anniversary tour dates Maroon 5 dedicates “She Will Be Loved” to Aretha Franklin in Detroit Flea memoir release date delayed to 2019 Tom Petty’s expansive archival box set, “An American Treasure,” is available now