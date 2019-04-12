Listen to The Lumineers’ “Game of Thrones” song, “Nightshade”

The Lumineers‘ new song “Nightshade,” recorded for the upcoming Game of Thrones-inspired album For the Throne, is out now on digital platforms.

The track’s lyrics reflect the plot of the HBO fantasy epic with lines such as “We built a wall to keep the devils at bay/A distant army was marching through the night and the day.”

Additionally, the title “Nightshade” is a reference to Essence of Nightshade, a type of poison in the Game of Thrones world.

“Nightshade” is also streaming alongside a video featuring the songs lyrics flashing over the image of a three-headed dragon — the sigil of House Targaryen. You can watch that now on YouTube.

For the Throne also features songs from Muse‘s Matt Bellamy, Mumford & Sons, X Ambassadors and The National, among others. The whole album arrives April 26.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO this Sunday, April 14.

Meanwhile, The Lumineers will release a new album called III, featuring the lead single “Gloria,” on September 13.

