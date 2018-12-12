Listen to The Lumineers cover ’60s holiday song “Pretty Paper”

The Lumineers have released a cover of the hit holiday song “Pretty Paper,” originally written in 1963 by country icon Willie Nelson. The “Ho Hey” artists’ sparse, acoustic take on the track is available now for digital download.

Proceeds from the cover will be donated to the Brown Paper Bag Movement, which provides food and clothing to the homeless.

After a mostly quiet 2018, The Lumineers will return to the road next year, beginning with a headlining set at the 2019 Hangout festival, held May 17-19 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. They’ll be doing so without longtime cellist and vocalist Neyla Pekarek, who left the band this year to pursue a solo career.

