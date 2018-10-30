Listen to “SNL” vet Tim Meadows tell the story of “Sabotage” in clip from “Beastie Boys Book” audio book

The gigantic Beastie Boys Book — Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond‘s nearly 600-page history of the band — is out today, and it’s accompanied by an audio book featuring a stacked list of narrators. If you want a preview, Rolling Stone has a clip of Saturday Night Live vet Tim Meadows reading an excerpt from the massive tome.

In the clip, Meadows takes on the perspectives of Ad-Rock and Mike as they explain the origins of the Beasties hit, “Sabotage.” The passage reveals that “Sabatoge” originally had the working title “Chris Rock,” and also reveals the target of Ad-Rock’s vitriolic vocals: engineer Mario Caldato Jr., who had grown frustrated with the lack of progress on the band’s 1994 album, Ill Communication.

“I decided that it’ll be funny to write a song about how Mario was holding us all down, how he was trying to mess it all up, sabotaging our great works of art,” Meadows as Ad-Rock reads. “So one night I went to Mario’s house, and he recorded me screaming words into a microphone over that track, all about some mysterious thorn in my side. The ubiquitous biters and the haters.”

Other celebrities who contribute to the audio version of the Beastie Boys Book include Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller, Amy Poehler, Will Ferrell, Snoop Dogg, John C. Reilly, Maya Rudolph, Elvis Costello, Steve Buscemi, Chuck D, Kim Gordon, Rachel Maddow, Wanda Sykes, Chloe Sevigny, and LL Cool J, among many more.

