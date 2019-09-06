      Weather Alert

Listen to rare Spoon B-side, “Shake It Off”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Spoon isn’t done reaching into the archives. After releasing the best-of compilation Everything Hits at Once in July, the indie rockers have dusted off a rarity titled “Shake It Off.”

Lest you think the track is a Taylor Swift cover, “Shake It Off” actually dates back to the recording sessions for Spoon’s 1998 album A Series of Snakes.

“Shake It Off” is available now for digital download, and is included on a seven-inch vinyl single that also features the new Spoon single “No Bullets Spent.”

Spoon spent their summer opening for Cage the Elephant and Beck‘s co-headlining tour. They’ll reunite with Cage for a show in Mexico in October, and will play Las Vegas’ Intersect festival in December.

