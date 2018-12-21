Listen to new solo song from Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, “Two Broken Hearts”

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has dropped a new solo song called “Two Broken Hearts.” The quirky, acoustic-driven tune is available now for digital download.

You can also watch the song’s meme-stuffed video, which combines images like that photo of Elon Musk smoking marijuana with goofy footage of Cuomo dancing in the studio, now on YouTube.

“Standing on stage and being cheered on by thousands upon thousands of people is the best feeling in the whole world!!!” Cuomo writes in video’s description. “I cry from happiness…literally,” he adds, along with a smiley-face emoticon.

“Two Broken Hearts” is the second solo single from Cuomo this year, following “Medicine for Melancholy.”

Cuomo and Weezer will close out their eventful 2018, which most recently featured the release of the band’s hit cover of Toto‘s “Africa” and a viral Saturday Night Live sketch about their fans, with a performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. They’ll then kick off 2019 with a set at the NHL’s Winter Classic hockey game on January 1.

As for the rest of 2019, Weezer will release The Black Album, the latest installment of the band’s self-titled, color-themed records, on March 1.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.