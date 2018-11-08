Listen to new remix of Bishop Briggs’ “Baby” by Sofi Tukker

Bishop Briggs has teamed up with “Best Friend” duo Sofi Tukker for a remix of her new single, “Baby.” You can download the track now via digital outlets.

Sofi Tukker’s production on the remix gives “Baby” a darker, more sinister vibe as Briggs sings about how she’s into a guy despite the fact that he’s, in her words, “f***ing crazy.”

“Baby” follows Bishop’s debut album, Church of Scars, which arrived earlier this year. She’ll play a few shows later this year, including ’80s pop icon Cyndi Lauper‘s Home for the Holidays benefit concert in New York City on December 8.

