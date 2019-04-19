Listen to new Modest Mouse song, “I’m Still Here”

Modest Mouse has released a new track called “I’m Still Here.” The 93-second garage-rock banger is available now for digital download.

“I’m Still Here” was originally released as the B-side of Modest Mouse’s Record Store Day contribution, a seven-inch triangle-shaped single that also featuring the previously released song “Poison the Well.”

“Poison the Well” and “I’m Still Here” are the first new songs from Modest Mouse since the band’s 2015 album, Strangers to Ourselves.

Perhaps we’ll hear more new music from the “Float On” rockers ahead of their fall tour with The Black Keys, kicking off September 23 in Denver.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.