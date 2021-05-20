LISTEN to new Lana Del Rey music – LP due in July
Lana Del Rey has released three new songs: “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” A press release calls them “buzz tracks in anticipation of her upcoming 8th studio album.”
Lana Del Rey co-wrote “Blue Banisters” and “Text Book” with Gabriel Edward Simon, who produced the former and co-produced the latter with Zachary Dawes. Del Rey co-wrote “Wildflower Wildfire” with prominent Kanye West collaborator Mike Dean, who also produced the song.