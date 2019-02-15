Listen to new Foals song, “On the Luna”

Credit: Alex Knowles

Foals has released a new song called “On the Luna,” which will appear on the English band’s upcoming album, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 1.

The track is available now for digital download, and you can watch its accompanying video, which features footage of Foals recording the new material, now on YouTube.

“On the Luna” is the second track to be released from Everything Not Saved, following the lead single “Exits.”

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 1, which, as its name suggests, is the first installment of a two-part album, arrives on March 8. The second part is due out in the fall.

Foals will launch a North American headlining tour in support of the upcoming albums March 18 in Vancouver.

