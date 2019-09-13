Listen to new Art Alexakis solo song, “The Hot Water Test”

The End Records/BMG
Everclear‘s (and Portland’s own) Art Alexakis has released a new song called “The Hot Water Test,” which will appear on his debut solo album, Sun Songs.
Speaking to Billboard, which premiered the track, Alexakis explains that “The Hot Water Test” is about his struggle with multiple sclerosis, or MS. He revealed in March that’d he’d been diagnosed with the disease three years ago.
“The reason I call it ‘The Hot Water Test’ is because back in the early part of the 20th century, doctors would diagnose MS by putting their patients into super-hot water and wait for them to start showing symptoms,” Alexakis says.
He adds, “Sometimes it feels like every day is a hot water test.”
Sun Songs will be released October 11.
