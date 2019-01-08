Listen to Mumford & Sons try to sing “Since U Been Gone” on “Fallon”

Mumford & Sons may be known for their vocal harmonies, but there’s apparently at least one song they have trouble singing: Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone.”

The folk rockers took part in a segment on Monday’s Tonight Show, in which host Jimmy Fallon challenged a bunch of celebrities to belt out the 2004 hit.

In addition to Mumford & Sons, other participants included Fallon, pop star Meghan Trainor, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan, black-ish star Anthony Anderson, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver and Tonight Show house band The Roots, as well as Clarkson herself.

With the exception of Trainor, and, of course, Clarkson, everyone pretty much failed miserably with the notoriously difficult-to-sing single, even Mumford.

Mumford & Sons sound much better on their new album Delta, which was released in November. The band will launch a U.S. tour behind the record February 27 in Providence, Rhode Island.

