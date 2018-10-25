Listen to Iggy Pop sing “Silent Night” with William Shatner for upcoming Christmas album

You’d be forgiven if you thought the news that Iggy Pop and William Shatner singing “Silent Night” on an upcoming Christmas album called Shatner Claus was a joke and not a real thing happening in the year 2018. However, it is very real, and you can download it now via digital outlets.

On their version of the holiday classic, Iggy handles the “Silent night/holy night” part while Captain Kirk does his usual speak-singing thing with lines like “Christ the savior is born.”

Shatner Claus is due out October 26. It also features ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, Todd Rundgren and Henry Rollins, among others.

